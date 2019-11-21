Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 57 mins ago
Craftsman 5" Bench Vise
$31 $110
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Sears

  • Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $13.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • reversible plates
  • machined anvil top
  • 180° swivel
  • vise screw
  • Model: 51855
