New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 36-Piece Metric Mechanic's Starter Set
$45 $190
pickup at Sears

That''s the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.25 shipping charge.
Features
  • durable alloy steel construction
  • spinner discs
  • ratchet adapters
  • universal joint turns standard sockets into flex sockets
  • Model: 70791
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register