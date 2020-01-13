Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 300-Piece Drill Bit Accessory Kit
$30 $70
$4 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • In-store pickup is available at select locations.
  • Shipping is free over $35, so you can otherwise pad your order with a $5 item to get it shipped for free.
Features
  • includes the most popular screwdriver bits and nut driver sizes
  • Model: 13473
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register