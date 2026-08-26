This Corelle 16-piece set is $10 off the regular price at Target, bringing it down to $39.99. It includes place settings for four, with dinner plates, appetizer plates, cereal bowls, and small bowls all made from durable Vitrelle glass that's dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 appetizer plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 small bowls
- Dinner plates measure 10.25" in diameter
- Made with triple-layer Vitrelle glass
- Made from up to 80% pre-consumer recycled glass
- Safe for dishwasher, microwave, and freezer use
- Made in the USA with a 3-year limited warranty
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Joss & Main's Tabletop Sale covers dinnerware, glassware, flatware, and table linens across more than 500 items. Prices include the Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $83, down from $89, and the Zadia Metal Charger set at $96 for four pieces. The sale spans everyday stoneware place settings as well as crystal whiskey glasses and linen napkins, making it useful whether you're restocking basics or picking up something for entertaining. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Stoneware dinnerware sets available in service for 4
- Flatware sets and individual serving pieces included
- Drinkware ranges from crystal whiskey glasses to acrylic drinking glasses
- Linen and embroidered napkin sets in multiple colors
- Many pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe
- Metal charger sets available in gold, graphite, silver, and copper finishes
Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's Mud Pie Tabletop Essentials sale covers a wide range of seasonal serving pieces, from Thanksgiving pumpkin dishes to Christmas trays and Easter bunny platters. The Mud Pie Christmas Tree Tray & Dip Set stands out at $29.99, down 52% from its $62 reference price. Most items fall between $10 and $40, making it easy to pick up a few pieces for upcoming holiday tables. This deal ends September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This Modern. Southern. Home. dinnerware set is $13 off the regular price of $20 at Belk. The set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, cereal bowl, and mug made of dishwasher-safe stoneware. Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Buy Now at Belk
- Includes one 10.5" dinner plate
- Includes one 7.5" salad plate
- Includes one 6" cereal bowl
- Includes one 12-oz. mug
- Made of stoneware
- Dishwasher safe
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target offers the Igloo Latitude 60-Quart Roller Cooler for $25. You'd pay over double this price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 94 cans or 60 quarts
- Telescoping, locking handle with oversized wheels for rolling
- Triple-snap drain plug and four self-draining cup holders in the lid
Target offers the Igloo Wheelie Cool 38-Quart Rolling Cooler for $17.50. You'd pay around double that price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 53 cans or 38 quarts
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
Sign In or Register