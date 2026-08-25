At Walmart, this Coleman butane camp stove is $21.49, down from its regular price of $34.99. It puts out up to 7,650 BTUs and includes a push-button Instastart ignition, so no matches or lighters are needed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Delivers up to 7,650 total BTUs of cooking power
- Push-button Instastart ignition for matchless lighting
- One adjustable burner for precise temperature control
- Rust-proof aluminum burner w/ enameled steel exterior
- Fits pans up to 10" with a stable base
- Runs up to 1.25 hours on a single 8.8-oz. butane cylinder (sold separately)
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Tractor Supply Co. has marked down a range of kayaks, including several Lifetime and Field & Stream models built for fishing. The Lifetime 10 ft. Tioga Angler Sit-on-Top Fishing Kayak with Paddle is $249.99, down from $349.99, while the Lifetime 6.5 ft. Dash Youth Sit-on-Top Kayak drops to $69.99 from $119.99. Several models save shoppers up to $100. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Lifetime, Field & Stream, and youth kayak options included
- Sit-on-top and fishing kayak styles available
- Sizes range from 6.5 ft. to 12 ft.
- Savings of up to $100 off select models
- Free delivery and in-store pickup options on select items
Woot's knife sale spans Benchmade, Spyderco, CRKT, and Kershaw, covering everyday carry folders, fixed blades, and outdoor knives. The Spyderco Military 2 Pocket Knife stands out at $187.99, down from $314, while several Benchmade Bugout and CRKT Provoke models are also discounted. Prices and markdowns vary by knife, with some Kershaw options offered without a listed discount. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting gear, with items like the Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Tent at $90, down from $271, and the Columbia Women Konos TRS Shoe at $34, down from $115. The sale also includes outdoor apparel from Mountain Hardwear, travel packs from Cotopaxi, and fishing rods from Ugly Stik and Dobyns. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Outdoor apparel and footwear from Mountain Hardwear and Columbia
- Travel packs and backpacks from Cotopaxi and JanSport
- Fishing rods and combos from Ugly Stik, Dobyns, and Pflueger
- Camping chairs, loveseats, and canopy tents
- Hunting and shooting accessories including scopes, vests, and ear protection
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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