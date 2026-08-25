Woot's knife sale spans Benchmade, Spyderco, CRKT, and Kershaw, covering everyday carry folders, fixed blades, and outdoor knives. The Spyderco Military 2 Pocket Knife stands out at $187.99, down from $314, while several Benchmade Bugout and CRKT Provoke models are also discounted. Prices and markdowns vary by knife, with some Kershaw options offered without a listed discount. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 13 min ago
Field Supply has marked down a large lineup of Gerber knives and tools, with prices cut by as much as 72% off list. The Gerber Highbrow Compact Serrated Folding Knife is $13.95, down from a $49 list price, and the Gerber Convoy Drop Point Fixed Blade Knife with sheath is $17.59, down from $58.99. The sale also spans other brands like Kershaw, SOG, and JetLine, covering folding knives, multi-tools, fixed blades, and torch lighters. Shipping adds $3.99, or it's free with orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Field Supply
- Gerber Highbrow Compact Serrated Folding Knife for $13.95, down from $49
- Gerber Convoy Drop Point Fixed Blade Knife w/ Sheath for $17.59, down from $58.99
- Gerber Armbar Scout Multi-Tool for $15.96, down from $52.99
- Gerber Exo-Mod Hunting Saw for $14.95, down from $39
- Additional knives, multi-tools, and lighters from brands like Kershaw, SOG, and JetLine also included
Amazon offers the Kershaw Diode Folding Pocket Knife for $11.04. That's its best price of the past couple years. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $15.29 since this was originally published.
Amazon offers this Smith & Wesson Folding Knife for $14. That's $11 off list and the lowest price ever on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8.5" overall length with a 3.7" blade
- Weighs 6.4 oz.
- Stainless steel blade with a stainless steel and real wood insert handle
- Tip-down pocket clip for easy carry
- Frame lock for blade security
- Includes spine jimping, thumb knobs, and a lanyard hole
Walmart offers the Mossy Oak folding knife for $12. It's $22 off the original list price of $40, $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3" D2 steel drop point blade
- HRC hardness rating: 58-63
- Open length: 7.5"; closed length: 4.3"
- Nylon and fiberglass handle
- Weight: 3 oz
- Includes pocket clip
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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