eBay · 1 hr ago
Citizen Men's Chronograph Quartz Watch
$70 $300
free shipping

That's $12 less than our mention of a new one from last December and $11 less than the best we could find for a new one today.

Update: The price has dropped to $69.99. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold be Officialwatchdeals via eBay
  • It comes with a 2-year seller warranty
  • quartz movement
  • stainless steel band and case
  • water resistance to 330ft
  • date display
  • Model: AN3645-51E
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
