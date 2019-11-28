Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Speaker
$299 $499
free shipping

That's a buck under our mention from four weeks ago, $200 off list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

  • several stores match
Features
  • Available in Black or White
  • OLED display
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Alexa-compatible
  • remote control
  • Model: 738102-1100
Portable Speakers
