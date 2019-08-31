New
Dell Small Business · 23 mins ago
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Speakers
$279 $349
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. Although it's price matched at a number of stores, it's $70 off list and tied with our June mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
  • 6 personalized presets
  • OLED display
  • Model: 738063-1100
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2019
