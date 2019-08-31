Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $99.99 plus $10 for shipping. Plus, you'll bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store September 4 through September 11.) Thanks to the included Kohl's Cash, that's $25 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now