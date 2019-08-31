Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. Although it's price matched at a number of stores, it's $70 off list and tied with our June mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Harman Audio offers the JBL SP8II 8" 2-Way In-Wall Loudspeaker Pair in White for $79.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $290 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $99.99 plus $10 for shipping. Plus, you'll bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store September 4 through September 11.) Thanks to the included Kohl's Cash, that's $25 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Ion Audio Plunge Max Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG UM69 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $150 Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple (Green) or Android (Charcoal) for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: Color choices have been corrected. Buy Now
Nationwide Distributors via Google Express offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $263.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts that to $237.59. With free shipping, that's pennies under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $51.) Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
