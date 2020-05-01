Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 32 mins ago
Bosch 30ft. Self-Leveling Beam Laser Level
$26 $51
curbside pickup

That's the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $70 (or more) truck delivery fee.
Features
  • calculates and turns angles in 5° increments
  • 1-button operation
  • two perpendicular laser lines
  • Model: GTL2
  • Expires 5/1/2020
    Published 32 min ago
