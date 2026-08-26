During the Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale, save up to 60% on select home goods. Shop deals on patio furniture, sofas and sectionals, rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, kitchen and dining furniture, lighting, decor, and more. Shipping is free on orders over $49.99, while welcome rewards+ members get free shipping. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Up to 30% off select patio furniture and rugs
- Up to 30% off select mattresses by Slumber Solutions
- Up to 35% off select furniture by Harper & Bright Designs
- Up to 20% off select lighting by Parrot Uncle
- Deals span bedding, bath, kitchen, decor, and furniture categories
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Published 13 min ago
Woot's Cozy Bedding Savings on UGG & More covers sheet sets, comforters, mattress toppers, and heated blankets from brands like UGG, Sealy, and Sunbeam. The UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Throw Blanket is $74.99, down from $138, and the UGG Leonora Lightweight Dorm Bedding 2-Piece set is $69.99, down from $109. Deep discounts also show up on mattress toppers and heated blankets, with several pieces marked more than 60% off their reference price. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Update: The price has dropped to $1.38 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Under Bed Storage Box for $1.40. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Macy's Bath Sale covers towels, bath rugs, robes, and storage pieces from brands like Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Madison Park, and Lacoste Home. We've pictured the Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel for $7.99 ($12 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Includes towel sets, bath rugs, robes, and shower accessories
- Brands include Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Lacoste Home, Madison Park, and Tommy Hilfiger Home
- Cotton and Turkish cotton materials featured across towel and rug sets
- Bathroom storage and organization pieces included alongside soft goods
Bed Bath & Beyond's Big Furniture Clearance spans sofas, sectionals, and outdoor patio sets across thousands of items. A 108" oversized lounge sofa from OVIOS is priced from $637, while smaller pieces like a corduroy upholstered sofa start around $150. The clearance also covers outdoor conversation sets, storage furniture, and record player stands, giving shoppers a range of price points across furniture categories. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and modular couches
- Outdoor patio furniture sets available in aluminum, wicker, and rattan
- Storage and organization pieces such as record player stands
- Options include chenille, corduroy, and PE rattan materials
- Some items ship with 2-day delivery
Bed Bath & Beyond's Half Yearly Home Event spans bedding, bath, furniture, rugs, and outdoor categories. Deals include Becky Cameron sheet sets from $27.62, down from $74.99, and a Superior 1200 thread count Egyptian cotton sheet set from $152.10, down from $381.50. The sale also covers larger furniture pieces like a Mid-Century Modern accent chair from $184.49 and a 70" electric fireplace TV stand from $266.33. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Covers bedding, bath, rugs, furniture, and outdoor categories
- Includes mattresses, storage, kitchen, and dining items
- Sheet sets starting from $27.62
- Quilt sets, comforters, and bed skirts included
- Accent chairs and electric fireplace TV stands included
Shop up to 70% off rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, décor, and more during the Summer Clearance Event at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Save up to 70% across home categories
- Shop rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, décor, and more
- Thousands of clearance items available
Bed Bath & Beyond's Savings Spotlight covers thousands of items across rugs, furniture, and bedding, with many marked 30% off using promo code "4DAY30". A Safavieh wool rug drops to $40.42 from $61, while a cooling mattress pad falls to $43.50 from $79.99 with the same code. The sale spans everything from area rugs to comforters and sheet sets, so discounts vary by item. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Includes rugs, furniture, bedding, and home decor
- Many items offer 30% off with a promo code
- Several rugs available in multiple size options
- Comforters, sheet sets, and mattress pads included in the sale
- Many items ship with 2-day delivery
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