Bed Bath & Beyond's Half Yearly Home Event spans bedding, bath, furniture, rugs, and outdoor categories. Deals include Becky Cameron sheet sets from $27.62, down from $74.99, and a Superior 1200 thread count Egyptian cotton sheet set from $152.10, down from $381.50. The sale also covers larger furniture pieces like a Mid-Century Modern accent chair from $184.49 and a 70" electric fireplace TV stand from $266.33. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond