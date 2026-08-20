Bed Bath & Beyond's Big Furniture Clearance spans sofas, sectionals, and outdoor patio sets across thousands of items. A 108" oversized lounge sofa from OVIOS is priced from $637, while smaller pieces like a corduroy upholstered sofa start around $150. The clearance also covers outdoor conversation sets, storage furniture, and record player stands, giving shoppers a range of price points across furniture categories. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and modular couches
- Outdoor patio furniture sets available in aluminum, wicker, and rattan
- Storage and organization pieces such as record player stands
- Options include chenille, corduroy, and PE rattan materials
- Some items ship with 2-day delivery
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Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Bed Bath & Beyond's Half Yearly Home Event spans bedding, bath, furniture, rugs, and outdoor categories. Deals include Becky Cameron sheet sets from $27.62, down from $74.99, and a Superior 1200 thread count Egyptian cotton sheet set from $152.10, down from $381.50. The sale also covers larger furniture pieces like a Mid-Century Modern accent chair from $184.49 and a 70" electric fireplace TV stand from $266.33. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Covers bedding, bath, rugs, furniture, and outdoor categories
- Includes mattresses, storage, kitchen, and dining items
- Sheet sets starting from $27.62
- Quilt sets, comforters, and bed skirts included
- Accent chairs and electric fireplace TV stands included
Shop up to 70% off rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, décor, and more during the Summer Clearance Event at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Save up to 70% across home categories
- Shop rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, décor, and more
- Thousands of clearance items available
Bed Bath & Beyond's Savings Spotlight covers thousands of items across rugs, furniture, and bedding, with many marked 30% off using promo code "4DAY30". A Safavieh wool rug drops to $40.42 from $61, while a cooling mattress pad falls to $43.50 from $79.99 with the same code. The sale spans everything from area rugs to comforters and sheet sets, so discounts vary by item. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Includes rugs, furniture, bedding, and home decor
- Many items offer 30% off with a promo code
- Several rugs available in multiple size options
- Comforters, sheet sets, and mattress pads included in the sale
- Many items ship with 2-day delivery
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