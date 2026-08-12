Macy's Bath Sale covers towels, bath rugs, robes, and storage pieces from brands like Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Madison Park, and Lacoste Home. We've pictured the Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel for $7.99 ($12 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Includes towel sets, bath rugs, robes, and shower accessories
- Brands include Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Lacoste Home, Madison Park, and Tommy Hilfiger Home
- Cotton and Turkish cotton materials featured across towel and rug sets
- Bathroom storage and organization pieces included alongside soft goods
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Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
This 4-pack of Mainstays chair seat pads is just $9.62 at Walmart. It's $7 cheaper for this Grey pack and than other color. The button-tufted, textured cushions attach with Velcro loops for a secure fit on standard dining or kitchen chairs. Shipping is free over $35 or you can choose pickup for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Fits standard dining and kitchen chairs at 15.5" x 16" x 2.95"
- Each cushion weighs 1.17 lb.
- Made of 100% polyester with polyester fill
- Button-tufted design
- Velcro loops for secure attachment to chairs
- Spot clean only
At Amazon Haul, get this Under Bed Storage Box for $1.40. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
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