Bed Bath & Beyond's Savings Spotlight covers thousands of items across rugs, furniture, and bedding, with many marked 30% off using promo code "4DAY30". A Safavieh wool rug drops to $40.42 from $61, while a cooling mattress pad falls to $43.50 from $79.99 with the same code. The sale spans everything from area rugs to comforters and sheet sets, so discounts vary by item. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond