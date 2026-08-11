Bed Bath & Beyond's Savings Spotlight covers thousands of items across rugs, furniture, and bedding, with many marked 30% off using promo code "4DAY30". A Safavieh wool rug drops to $40.42 from $61, while a cooling mattress pad falls to $43.50 from $79.99 with the same code. The sale spans everything from area rugs to comforters and sheet sets, so discounts vary by item. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Includes rugs, furniture, bedding, and home decor
- Many items offer 30% off with a promo code
- Several rugs available in multiple size options
- Comforters, sheet sets, and mattress pads included in the sale
- Many items ship with 2-day delivery
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
This 4-pack of Mainstays chair seat pads is just $9.62 at Walmart. It's $7 cheaper for this Grey pack and than other color. The button-tufted, textured cushions attach with Velcro loops for a secure fit on standard dining or kitchen chairs. Shipping is free over $35 or you can choose pickup for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Fits standard dining and kitchen chairs at 15.5" x 16" x 2.95"
- Each cushion weighs 1.17 lb.
- Made of 100% polyester with polyester fill
- Button-tufted design
- Velcro loops for secure attachment to chairs
- Spot clean only
At Amazon Haul, get this Under Bed Storage Box for $1.40. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Bed Bath & Beyond's Half Yearly Home Event spans bedding, bath, furniture, rugs, and outdoor categories. Deals include Becky Cameron sheet sets from $27.62, down from $74.99, and a Superior 1200 thread count Egyptian cotton sheet set from $152.10, down from $381.50. The sale also covers larger furniture pieces like a Mid-Century Modern accent chair from $184.49 and a 70" electric fireplace TV stand from $266.33. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Covers bedding, bath, rugs, furniture, and outdoor categories
- Includes mattresses, storage, kitchen, and dining items
- Sheet sets starting from $27.62
- Quilt sets, comforters, and bed skirts included
- Accent chairs and electric fireplace TV stands included
Shop up to 70% off rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, décor, and more during the Summer Clearance Event at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shipping adds $6.99 on orders under $50 or is free on orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Save up to 70% across home categories
- Shop rugs, bedroom furniture, bedding, décor, and more
- Thousands of clearance items available
Sign In or Register