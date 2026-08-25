Woot's Cozy Bedding Savings on UGG & More covers sheet sets, comforters, mattress toppers, and heated blankets from brands like UGG, Sealy, and Sunbeam. The UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Throw Blanket is $74.99, down from $138, and the UGG Leonora Lightweight Dorm Bedding 2-Piece set is $69.99, down from $109. Deep discounts also show up on mattress toppers and heated blankets, with several pieces marked more than 60% off their reference price. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
-
Expires 9/8/2026
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
At Amazon, get this 4-Piece Orthopedic Wedge Pillow Set for $40. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this wedge pillow set. Each pillow uses high-density memory foam and comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, and the set is designed to support the back and legs during recovery or rest. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 4 memory foam wedge pillows
- High-density memory foam contours to the body
- Triangle wedge shape offers back and leg support
- Removable, machine-washable cover
- Foam expands fully within 72 hours of unpacking
Macy's Home Buy More, Save More Sale offers savings that scale with how many eligible items you buy, up to 50% off. The sale spans bedding, bath, dining, kitchen, luggage, and home decor. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This Bedsure comforter set is $38.30 at Wayfair. That's a savings of 82%. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Reversible design with a complementary color on each side
- Prewashed for a soft, cotton-like feel
- Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified for safety
- Machine washable
- Resists pilling and deformation after washing
- Available in Queen size w/ two standard pillowcases
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sign In or Register