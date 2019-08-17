- Create an Account or Login
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers the BIC Brite Liner Chisel Point Highlighters 5-Pack in Assorted or Yellow for $2.49. Add it to cart via Subscription and apply coupon code "30414026" to drop that to 37 cents. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bic Round Stic Grip Xtra Comfort Pen 36-Pack for $5.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Smart Planner Pro 2019-2020 Planner in Black for $18.70 with free shipping. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Crayola pencils, gel pens, paints, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
