Asus TUF 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$200 $250
free shipping

That's $50 off and the best price we could find. There are a couple of AOC models that sell for a bit cheaper, but they've constantly gone out of stock. Great specs at a good price if you're unwilling to wait for another Moby Dick. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • 144 Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • 100x100 VESA mounting holes
  • HDMI, DP, VGA ports
  • Model: VG249Q
