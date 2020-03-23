Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Kaby Lake i5 13.3" Laptop (2017) w/ 512 GB SSD
$1,099 $1,699
free shipping

That's $600 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5 2.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB PCIe SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0UK0LL/A
