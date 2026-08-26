For one last day, AliExpress is running a Back to School sale across categories like electronics, clothing, toys, and home goods, with new shopper deals starting at $0.99 and discounts up to 90%. You can also use the promo codes listed below to cut an extra $3 to $120 off most items in this sale section. After the coupons, lots of popular items are at best-ever prices, dropping even further than what we've listed them for over the last few weeks. Free shipping is available on most things, too, with many shipping from US warehouses. Returns are accepted within 90 days. The coupons:
- Extra $3 off $15 via "VSUSAFF3"- $6 off $36 via "VSUSAFF6"- $12 off $79 via "VSUSAFF12"- $20 off $99 via "AFFUS20"- $32 off $159 via "AFFUS32"- $40 off $239 via "VSUSAFF40"- $55 off $369 via "VSUSAFF55"- $95 off $469 via "AFFUS95"- $120 off $600 or more via "VSUSAFF120" Shop Now at AliExpress
- Deals span electronics, clothing, home goods, and toys
- Storewide promo codes offer up to $75 off orders of $499 or more
- New shopper deals include items priced as low as $0.99
- SuperDeals section discounts range up to 93% off
- Free shipping available on Choice orders
- Free returns offered within 90 days
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Code "VSUSAFF3"
Code "VSUSAFF6"
Code "AFFUS20"
Code "VSUSAFF12"
Code "AFFUS32"
Code "VSUSAFF40"
Code "VSUSAFF55"
Code "AFFUS95"
Code "VSUSAFF120"
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Expires in 17 hr
Published 58 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
Ending today, the AliExpress promo code "VSUSAFF6" brings this metal storage rack down to $38. That's another drop since we posted it a few weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (Depending on your account status, the price may be slightly less or slightly more.) The 3,050-lb. weight capacity gives it more overall load support than many comparable racks on the market. Shelf heights adjust to fit different sized items, and the iron frame goes together without tools. Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 3050 lb. of weight capacity
- Extra-wide 40" frame design
- Adjustable shelf height for flexible storage
- Tool-free assembly
- Iron frame construction
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse
Ending today, this Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is down to just $128 at AliExpress via the promo code "AFFUS32". That's another $11 drop since last week and the best deal we've seen for this model. (Depending on your account status, the price may be slightly less or slightly more.) You'd pay $249 for it today at Amazon. It includes full-auto bed leveling, a flexible PEI build plate, and power loss recovery, with print speeds up to 300mm/s. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Full-auto bed leveling
- Direct extruder design
- Flexible PEI build plate
- Power loss recovery function
- Print speeds of 200-300mm/s
- Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
For one last day, use the AliExpress promo code "AFFUS20" to knock the price of this Humsienk LiFePO4 battery to just $85. That's another $13 drop since we listed it three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen for this model. (Depending on your account status, the price may be slightly less or slightly more.) Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. Buy Now at AliExpress
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