For one last day, AliExpress is running a Back to School sale across categories like electronics, clothing, toys, and home goods, with new shopper deals starting at $0.99 and discounts up to 90%. You can also use the promo codes listed below to cut an extra $3 to $120 off most items in this sale section. After the coupons, lots of popular items are at best-ever prices, dropping even further than what we've listed them for over the last few weeks. Free shipping is available on most things, too, with many shipping from US warehouses. Returns are accepted within 90 days. The coupons:

- Extra $3 off $15 via "VSUSAFF3"- $6 off $36 via "VSUSAFF6"- $12 off $79 via "VSUSAFF12"- $20 off $99 via "AFFUS20"- $32 off $159 via "AFFUS32"- $40 off $239 via "VSUSAFF40"- $55 off $369 via "VSUSAFF55"- $95 off $469 via "AFFUS95"- $120 off $600 or more via "VSUSAFF120" Shop Now at AliExpress