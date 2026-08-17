Spend 9 nights exploring Athens and the Greek islands of Paros and Santorini, with round-trip international flights, hotel accommodations, transfers, and ferries between Athens and the islands included. Enjoy free time to explore Athens before spending three nights each on Paros and Santorini. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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