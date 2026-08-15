Tour Peru on an 8-day organized vacation covering Lima, Cusco, the Sacred Valley, and Machu Picchu. The package includes roundtrip international flights, domestic flights, 7 nights of hotel accommodations, guided sightseeing, transfers, and 9 meals. Highlights include Lima’s historic center, Cusco and nearby Inca sites, the Sacred Valley, and a guided visit to Machu Picchu. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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