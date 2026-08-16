Travel through Italy by train on a 12-day vacation visiting Venice, Florence, La Spezia and the Cinque Terre, and Rome. The package includes international flights, 10 nights of hotel accommodations, daily breakfast, airport transfers in Venice and Rome, and tourist-class train travel between cities. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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