Spend 6 nights in Ponta Delgada on São Miguel in the Azores, with round-trip international flights, 4-star hotel accommodations, airport transfers, breakfasts, one lunch, and guided excursions included. Highlights include a three-hour whale-watching boat tour, Sete Cidades, Lagoa do Fogo, Ribeira Grande, and Furnas. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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