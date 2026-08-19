Explore Chengdu, Zhangjiajie, Guilin, and Hong Kong on this 11-night escorted vacation with international flights, 4- and 5-star hotels, guided sightseeing, and high-speed rail. Highlights include the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the Leshan Giant Buddha, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park's Avatar-inspired landscapes, and scenic Guilin. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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