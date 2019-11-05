New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
6th-Gen Unlocked Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$299 $459
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from over a week ago and the best price we've seen for a new one. (It's a low today by $160.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Space Gray or Gold
  • Model: MR6Y2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
32GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register