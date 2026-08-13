Spend 2 nights in Venice, 2 nights in Florence, and 3 nights in Rome on this 7-night Italy vacation. The package includes international flights, hotel accommodations with daily breakfast, train travel between Venice, Florence, and Rome, plus airport transfers in Venice and Rome. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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