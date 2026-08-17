Explore Portugal by train on an 11-night vacation with international flights, hotel accommodations, transfers, and train travel between Porto, Lisbon, and Albufeira. The itinerary includes time in Porto, Lisbon, and the Algarve, plus guided tours of the Douro Valley and Sintra, with a wine tasting and Pena Palace admission included. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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