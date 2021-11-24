It's $370 off list and $20 under our mention from two weeks ago. it's also the best price we could find by $190 for a new one, although most retailers charge $599 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
- multi-surface brushes
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
It's $50 under our April mention and the best price we've seen for a new unit. You'd pay $749 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
That is a $95 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Google Home and Alexa
- automatically docks and recharges
- dual multi-surface brushes
- for carpet and hard floors
- 3 stage cleaning system
- up to 90-minute runtime
- app and voice control
- edge-sweeping brush
- adaptive navigation
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
That's tied with our June mention on Amazon Prime Day, $100 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning for carpets, hard floors, and corners
- works with Google Assistant and Alexa
- it runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking and charging
- Model: R692020
- UPC: 885155015495
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That is a $250 drop from this list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning system
- digital smart mapping
- adjustable brushes
- automatic dirt disposal
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: i655020
You'd pay $27 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- adaptive navigation
- dirt detect sensors
- up to 90 minutes per charge
- Model: 670
- UPC: 885155015372
It's a savings of $230 off list, $150 under what you'd pay for a new one, and the second best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot direct via eBay.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
More Offers
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP - Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. (Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system)
- GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.
- VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT - Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as Roomba, clean under the kitchen table. A simple request to your voice assistant or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen.
- COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN - With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas.
- A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU - The Roomba i7 robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else.
- IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.
- THE DREAM TEAM OF CLEAN - With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba i7 robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean.
- ALWAYS GETTING SMARTER - Quality that lasts. Intelligence that grows. Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future.
- COMPATIBLE WITH Clean Base - The Roomba i7 is compatible with a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal so your i7 robot vacuumcan empty its own bin.
- iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, & will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP - Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. (Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system)
- GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.
- VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT - Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as Roomba, clean under the kitchen table. A simple request to your voice assistant or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen.
- COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN - With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas.
- A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU - The Roomba i7 robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else.
- IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.
- THE DREAM TEAM OF CLEAN - With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba i7 robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean.
- ALWAYS GETTING SMARTER - Quality that lasts. Intelligence that grows. Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future.
- COMPATIBLE WITH Clean Base - The Roomba i7 is compatible with a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal so your i7 robot vacuumcan empty its own bin.
- iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, & will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|52%
|$400 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$330
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|25%
|--
|$520
|Check Price
|Amazon
|25%
|$544 (exp 4 wks ago)
|$520
|Check Price
Sign In or Register