It's a low by $50 and you'd pay at least $800 for a new unit elsewhere. Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get the deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
- multi-surface brushes
- automatic disposal
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
Get this for the best price we have seen, in any condition, and $220 less than a new unit, by applying coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- intelligent navigation with mapping
- tangle resistant brushes
- compatible with Alexa
- self-emptying base
- Model: i355020
- UPC: 885155023452
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's $349 under the best price we could find for a new one and the 2nd-lowest price we've ever seen for this refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Imprint Smart Mapping technology
- Model: i7
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
Clip the $100 off on page coupon to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SonglianUS via Amazon.
- In X11 Upgrade at this price.
- 2,600 Pa strong suction
- self-charging
- up to 150-minutes of clean time on a single charge
Clip the on page coupon and apply code "PJJWJOJX" to save $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Goodgoodday via Amazon.
- smart navigation
- 3,000Pa suction
- up to 180-minutes run time
- app & voice control
- anti-drop sensor
- Model: D40
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Coupon code "REFURB15" brings this to within $3 of the best price we've seen. (It's also $120 less than a new one). Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
