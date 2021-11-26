That's $230 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by iRobot via eBay
- smart navigation
- dual multi-surface brushes
- Model: Roomba i4
Published 17 min ago
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find by $151. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning system
- digital smart mapping
- adjustable brushes
- automatic dirt disposal
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: i655020
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
That is a $95 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Google Home and Alexa
- automatically docks and recharges
- dual multi-surface brushes
- for carpet and hard floors
- 3 stage cleaning system
- up to 90-minute runtime
- app and voice control
- edge-sweeping brush
- adaptive navigation
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
That's tied with our June mention on Amazon Prime Day, $100 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning for carpets, hard floors, and corners
- works with Google Assistant and Alexa
- it runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking and charging
- Model: R692020
- UPC: 885155015495
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $101 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi connected mapping
- Alexa compatible
- multi-surface brushes
- automatic return to base for charging
It's $370 off list and $20 under our mention from two weeks ago. it's also the best price we could find by $190 for a new one, although most retailers charge $599 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
- multi-surface brushes
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
You'll pay $151 more if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available with a Black or White Braava Jet M6 Mop.
- smart mapping
- self-emptying
- precision jet spray on mop
- voice command or iRobot Home app controlled
- Model: 4720096
It's a savings of $230 off list, $150 under what you'd pay for a new one, and the second best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot direct via eBay.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
