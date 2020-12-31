That's $30 under last week's mention and $97 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- Smart mapping & dirt detect technology
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Model: R960020
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $200 off list and tied with our Prime Day mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- dirt detect sensors
- Model: R981020
Save $250 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning system
- digital smart mapping
- adjustable brushes
- automatic dirt disposal
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: i655020
It's $26 less than buying it direct from iRobot. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-Stage cleaning system
- dual multi surface brushes
- self-charging
- up to 90-minutes run time on a single charge
- works on carpets and hard woods
- Model: R614020
- UPC: 885155010766
Shop a range of discounted iRobot models. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 ($200 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
It's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $199. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in Neutral Grey or Satin Titanium.
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
That's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Tempered glass top
- 1,500Pa suction
- Self-charging
- BoostIQ increases power when needed
- Model: AK-T2119111
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|$212 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$250
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register