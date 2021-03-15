New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 670 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$144 $300
free shipping

Apply code "PREP4SPING20" to drop the price $36 below our mention from one day ago. It's $55 below the best price we found for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • adaptive navigation
  • dirt detect sensors
  • up to 90 minutes per charge
  • Model: 670
  • UPC: 885155015372
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 mo ago
iRobot Roomba 670 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
$250 $330

It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • adaptive navigation
  • dirt detect sensors
  • up to 90 minutes per charge
  • Model: 670
  • UPC: 885155015372

Verified: 03/15/2021 · Save $79.99 off list

Walmart · 2 mos ago
iRobot Roomba 670 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$199 $330
free shipping w/ $35

It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • adaptive navigation
  • dirt detect sensors
  • up to 90 minutes per charge
  • Model: 670
  • UPC: 885155015372

Verified: 03/15/2021 · Save $130.99 off list · Plus, free shipping w/ $35

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 52% $180 (exp 1 hr ago) $144 Buy Now
Walmart 39% -- $199 Check Price
Amazon 24% $225 (exp 1 mo ago) $250 Check Price