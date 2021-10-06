Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $133 under our April mention of this refurb and $282 under the best price we could find for a new one today. It's also the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty backed by Allstate.
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
After coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15", it's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen for any iRobot Roomba. (You'd pay around $299 for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
Clip the $80 off on-page coupon and apply code "ECOROBOT8" for a savings of $130, making it the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smart Home Robotics via Amazon.
- virtual no-go zones
- multi-floor mapping
- 3-layer dust filtration filters
- Model: DEEBOT OZMO T8
Use coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from yesterday and a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $35 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 0.6L dustbin
- 3-point cleaning
- Boost-IQ technology
- 1500Pa suction power
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
It's a savings of $150 off the list price. Addionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- smart app control
- customized schedule
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: A80 Max
That's a savings of $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's backed by a 3-month warranty.
- 2000Pa suction
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4 brushes, 5 cable ties
- Model: T2128
- UPC: 714752561749
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's $251 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
