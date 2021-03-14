New
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 670 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
$180 $330
That's $29 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere.

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • adaptive navigation
  • dirt detect sensors
  • up to 90 minutes per charge
  • Model: 670
  • UPC: 885155015372
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 mo ago
iRobot R670020 Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Newest 600 Series Model
$250 $264

It's $14 under list price.

Features
  • Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories
  • Model: 670
  • UPC: 885155015372

Save $14 off list

Walmart · 2 mos ago
iRobot R670020 Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Newest 600 Series Model
$199 $264
free shipping w/ $35

It's $65 under list price.

Features
  • Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories
  • Model: 670
  • UPC: 885155015372

Save $65 off list · Plus, free shipping w/ $35

