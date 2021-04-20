New
iLive Concierge Wireless Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa
$40 $70
Most retailers charge around $54 to $70. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $16 shipping fee.
Features
  • voice-activated Alexa
  • Bluetooth and WiFi
  • microphone
  • 3.5mm input
  • Model: ISWFV387G
Details
