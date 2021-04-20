Most retailers charge around $54 to $70. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $16 shipping fee.
- voice-activated Alexa
- Bluetooth and WiFi
- microphone
- 3.5mm input
- Model: ISWFV387G
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
Clip the on-page coupon to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
Use coupon code "VVIJPAHV" for a low by $61. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Bugani Direct via Amazon.
- two 20W mid-bass external magnetic speakers, two 5W tweeters, and two subwoofer diaphragms
- up to 40 minutes of music per charge at 50% volume
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and TF card slot
- works as a power bank
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 rating
- Model: M83
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $173.) Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- two 90mm woofers
- two 20mm tweeters
- mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
- rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- Model: HKGOPLAYMINIBLKAM
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|42%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register