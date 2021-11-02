That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 480GB SSD w/ 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SlateMR213i
Expires 11/8/2021
It's $150 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy Mobile Solutions
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: SlateMR214i
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
At $100 off, this ties our June mention for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 4.0GHz 4-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256 SSD storage
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3V2Z3AV_1
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ2" to get $60 under our mention from last week and save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- DVD/RW drive
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It also works with PS5.
- up to 7,000mbps read speed
- up to 4,100mbps write speed
- Model: WDBAPZ5000BNC-WRSN
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
