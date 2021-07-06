adidas Santiago Lunch Bag for $15

At 40% off, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to save $7.95 on shipping. (Orders over $89 ship free.)
- 100% recycled polyester with insulated lining
- front zip and mesh slip exterior pockets
- measures 7.5" x 5.75" x 11"
- clip lock
- Model: EX6532
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply coupon code "JULY" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Black or Light Grey.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- water-resistant base material
- front zip pocket
- lined laptop and tablet sleeves
Coupon code "JULY" cuts it to about $15 less than most other colors elsewhere. Buy Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- insulated front pocket
- water bottle pocket
- padded adjustable shoulder straps
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Save $24 when you apply coupon code "WRUU8WE4", making this the lowest price we've seen by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green or White.
- Sold by Ninetygo Official-US via Amazon.
- USB port
- water-resistant
- magnetic closures
- 14.5" x 6.2" x 16.5"
That's $61 below the list price. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Lunar Heather.
- main compartment measures 6" x 11" x 18.5"
- removeable accessory board w/ padded laptop sleeve
- fleece lined eyewear/media pocket
- made of water resistant nylon
Shop for discounted handbags, totes, backpacks, luggage, and more, with a vast majority at least 50% off. Shop Now at Kipling
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on orders over $75
- Pictured is the Kipling Alenya Crossbody Bag for $39.99 ($64 off)
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
There are over 80 men's and women's styles to choose from, with prices starting at $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 50mm Square Sunglasses for $79.98 ($70 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. You can also choose ship to store for free during checkout.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on over 1,000 adidas items for the whole family, with socks starting from $6, kids' t-shirts from $10, men's t-shirts from $15, women's shorts from $18, and adults' shoes from $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Torsion TRDC Sneakers for $59.97 (low by $20).
Apply coupon code "JULY" to drop the price to $13 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $42 under what you'd pay at Finish Line. Buy Now at adidas
- Available at this price in Vivid Red / Vivid Red / Core Black.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "JULY" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Beige, in size Large.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
