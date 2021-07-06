adidas Santiago Lunch Bag for $15
New
Nordstrom Rack · 39 mins ago
adidas Santiago Lunch Bag
$15 $25
pickup

At 40% off, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Choose ship to store for free during checkout to save $7.95 on shipping. (Orders over $89 ship free.)
Features
  • 100% recycled polyester with insulated lining
  • front zip and mesh slip exterior pockets
  • measures 7.5" x 5.75" x 11"
  • clip lock
  • Model: EX6532
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Backpacks Nordstrom Rack adidas
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Nordstrom Rack 40% -- $15 Buy Now