Save $59 off the list price with coupon code "PRESDAY30". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- PU leather
- adjustable shoulder straps
- measures 12" x 18.5" x 5"
- Model: 13960
You'd pay $29 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Sierra
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- SafeZone compartment
- measures 17.3" x 10.6" x 9.1"
- padded laptop compartment fits laptop or tablet up to 14"
It's $4 off list and $2 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black (pictured) and CP Camouflage at this price.
- Other colors start at $17.99.
- Sold by G4Free via Amazon.
- adjustable strap
- several pockets/compartments
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- large main compartment
- Model: OT190-04122-DBL9
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "20YDKOLX" for a savings of $12, which drop it $7 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White at this price.
- Sold by Cots Store via Amazon.
- tear- and water-resistant polyester fabric
- measures 13.8" L x 10.8" W x 5.5" D
- Model: CO-CL02
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $71.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Save on almost 60 pairs, with tights from $18, and pants from $20. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff Logo Pants for $27 (low by $7).
Get this deal via coupon code "PRESDAY30". It's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- In Core Black (for this price)
Get this deal via coupon code "SCORE". It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That is $100 off list and a low by $50. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
