adidas Originals Men's FYW S-97 Shoes for $40 or 2 for $60

At $100 off, they're the lowest price we found by $16. Add two to the cart to apply the BOGO discount and drop the price to $30 per pair. Buy Now at eBay
- At this price in Crystal White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Published 27 min ago
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Buy one qualifying item and get the second half price in cart, with over 950 items from shoes to clothing for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two to cart to see the discount.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc ii Shoes for $35.99 (low by $34).
Most stores charge $45 for these styles. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Use coupon code "ADIDAS25" to pay $6 less than our mention from last month, and at least $35 less than you'd pay at most stores now. Buy Now at eBay
- In Amber Tint/Orange.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Apply coupon code "IF8AAF9U" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A Grey pictured).
- Sold by Quanzhouxinlvmaoyiyoux via Amazon.
Coupon code "SPRYSMS15" takes an extra 15% off select styles already marked 60% off. Shop Now at Sperry
- Sales are final.
- Pictured is the Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Distressed Sneaker for $20.38 after coupon ($40 off).
Women's T-shirts start from $15, men's T-shirts from $20, and men's and women's sneakers from $35. Shop Now at Finish Line
- Shipping adds $7.
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Tailwind 79 Casual Shoes for $70 ($20 off).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Finish Line
- Status members bag free shipping. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Metallic Trefoil Hoodie for $40 ($30 off).
At $11 each, that's a great deal on adidas men's shorts in general, and a total savings of $20. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Gray (pictured), Blue, or Black.
- To get this deal, add five to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- moisture-wicking fabric
- dual side zipper pockets
Apply coupon code "ACC30" to get an extra 30% off almost 1,000 select accessory items, with socks, hats, bags, hats, and more on offer. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Sport Waist Pack for $17.50 after coupon (low by $8).
- The coupon does apply to the sale items but many sale items are cheaper pre-coupon, so it works best on the full-priced accessories.
