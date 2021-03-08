It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Gray.
- onboard X/Y microphone
- speech, sound effects, and music recording
- auto-record and pre-record functions
- auto-level, limiter, and low-cut filter
- Model: ZH1NG
-
Expires in 8 hr
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on a small selection with prices from $168. Shop Now at Crutchfield
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available at this price in Black.
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- aluminum build with tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- Model: JBLT290BLKAM
It's $320 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- remote control
- Bluetooth
- HDMI output with ARC
- stereo analog-audio input
- optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
That's $18 under our mention from last August and the best we've ever seen. It's a current low of $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and D-sub inputs
- Model: 22MN430M-B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|41%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register