eBay · 57 mins ago
Zmodo 1080p Security Camera 2 Pack
$64 $80
free shipping

Apply code "PICK2SAVE" to get the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • indoor/outdoor
  • alerts with video clips
  • cloud recording
  • night vision up to 65-feet
  • 90° field of view
  • motion sensing
  • Model: SD-H1080P-Z-2
  • Code "PICK2SAVE"
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 57 min ago
