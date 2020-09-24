New
Zenni Optical · 1 hr ago
Zenni Optical Aviator Glasses
$10
$5 shipping

The price includes frame and basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection. Planning for add-ons like a higher prescription, bifocals, transition lenses? Code "FREESHIP60" snags free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Buy Now at Zenni Optical

  • Available in four colors (Gold pictured).
  • stainless steel frame
  • 147mm frame width
  • adjustable nose pads
  • acetate temple arms
  • Model: 418914
  • Code "FREESHIP60"
