New
eBay · 26 mins ago
$100 $130
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
Features
- 1.2GHz Cortex A7 quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM; 32GB internal storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: K83V
Details
Comments
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Samsung Tablets and Accessories at Amazon
Up to 35% off
free shipping
Discounts on 22 models. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB 11" Tablet for $519.99 ($180 off).
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Samsung Flip 2 85" Digital Flipchart w/ Touchscreen
$3,855 $4,618
free shipping
It's $763 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 85" interactive display features 4K UHD resolution and a built-in speaker
- draw, write, and inspire new ideas with a smooth and familiar passive pen
- easy content sharing through NFC, screen mirroring, or HDMI
- multi touch screen allows up to four people to write simultaneously
- Model: LH85WMRWBGCXZA
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X 128GB 13" WiFi + 4G LTE Windows Tablet (2019)
$520 $1,000
free shipping
That's a $41 drop since Monday and $380 less than you'd pay elsewhere brand new. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
Features
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
Amazon · 2 wks ago
10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB 8" Tablet (2020)
$60 $90
free shipping
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Save up to an additional 20% with an eligible trade-in.
Features
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
Features
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
eBay · 1 day ago
Certified Refurb Dewalt Tools at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Originals Sahale X Shoes
$56 $149
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
eBay · 1 wk ago
eBay Cell Phone Sale
Up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|23%
|$100 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register