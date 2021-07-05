Unlocked ZTE ZPAD 8 32GB 8" 4G LTE Android Tablet for $100

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- 1.2GHz Cortex A7 quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM; 32GB internal storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: K83V
That's a savings of $105. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to save $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB Emmc storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's $40 under our mention from last week for this bundle and the best price we've seen for the phone without a trade-in. For additional comparison, it's the lowest price we could find for the smartphone alone by $45. Buy Now at BuyDig
- The earbuds are automatically added to cart.
- LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 Bluetooth Earbuds w/ UVnano Case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 8.1” 2700x1800 AMOLED display (open)
- 5.6” 1800x1350 AMOLED display (single)
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: USQ-00001
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
- UPC: 194632277388, 194778658638
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
