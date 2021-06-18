Yardistry Gazebo Mosquito Mesh Kit from $250 for members

While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Take up to $1,010 off a range of sizes, each with a Squattoman (a $200 value), yielding a savings of just over 50% off. Shop Now at Costco
- Small for $449.99 ($550 off)
- Medium for $639.99 ($660 off)
- Large for $739.99 ($1,010 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
- automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
- faux gas tank for closed storage
- carbureted and air-cooled
- supports up to 200 lbs
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
