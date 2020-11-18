New
eBay
Certified Refurb Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver
$370 $600
free shipping

It's $230 off the list price and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
  • 4K UHD pass-through
  • supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • supports AirPlay, Spotify Connect, MusicCast, and more
  • 5 HDMI inputs and 2 HDMI outputs
  • Model: TSR-7850R
