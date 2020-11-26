New
Crutchfield · 46 mins ago
Yamaha RX-V4A 5.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver (2020 model)
$380 or 7.2-ch for $550 $440
free shipping

  • Search for "022RXV6ABL" for the 7.2 model for $549.95 ($50 off).
  • This item is out of stock until November 30 but can be ordered now at this price.
  • 80W per channel into 8 ohms
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • MusicCast wireless connections
  • works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control devices
  • HDMI 2.1 audio/video switching (4 in, 1 out)
  • supports HDR10 and HDR10+
  • Ethernet port
  • AM/FM tuner
  • Model: RX-V4ABL
