laminated spruce top
Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- laminated spruce top
- rosewood fretboard
- 20 frets
- Model: F335
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
whitewood body
Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Available in Natural.
- whitewood body
- nato neck
- painted maple bridge and 20-fret fingerboard
- Model: SO069RA090BK
Some of these deals are Black Friday prices, including Squier and ESP guitars, Williams pianos, and more.
bound lindenwood body
Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- bound lindenwood body
- bound fingerboard
- Model: MU40C
88-key natural weighted hammer action keyboard
- 88-key natural weighted hammer action keyboard
- 3 types of touch control
- 120 voices
- reverb & chorus effects
- metronome
- pedal, headphone/line out jack, USB Type B
- Model: B2BK
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings.
All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45.
Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
40mm neodymium magnet drivers
Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- 40mm neodymium magnet drivers
- 5Hz to 22kHz frequency reponse
- stainless steel frame
- 3.5mm-to-1/4" screw-on adapter
- Model: TH-200X
Save up to $60 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Search for "022RXV6ABL" for the 7.2 model for $549.95 ($50 off).
- This item is out of stock until November 30 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 80W per channel into 8 ohms
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- MusicCast wireless connections
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control devices
- HDMI 2.1 audio/video switching (4 in, 1 out)
- supports HDR10 and HDR10+
- Ethernet port
- AM/FM tuner
- Model: RX-V4ABL
This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 4K UHD pass-through
- supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- supports AirPlay, Spotify Connect, MusicCast, and more
- 5 HDMI inputs and 2 HDMI outputs
- Model: TSR-7850R
Sold by dealparade via eBay.
A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
built-in subwoofers
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
- built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth streaming
- DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound
- setup via HDMI, optical, or aux connection
- Clear Voice enhanced dialogue clarity
- Model: ATS-1080R
