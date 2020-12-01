That's $60 off the list price, and the best price we've seen for a lock in this series by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- backlit touchscreen keypad
- auto relock function
- replaces existing deadbolt
- also works with physical key (includes 2)
- uses 4 AA alkaline batteries (included)
- nickel finish
- Model: R-YRD256NR-619
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- create up to 25 unique PIN codes
- backlit keypad
- motorized deadbolt
- key free
- Model: YRD110Z
That's the best price we could find by $21 (most stores charge $149 or more), as well as the lowest price we've seen for any Yale Assure lock. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- 4 AA batteries are included
- 2 keys are included
- unlocks with code or key
- Model: R-YRD226-NR-619
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Satin Nickel finish.
- Door Sense
- virtual keys
- works w/ Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant-enabled devices
- Model: R-YRD226-CBA-619
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires Ring Bridge (sold separately).
- weather-resistant
- motion-activated notifications
- adjustable brightness & motion sensitivity
- includes installation tools, screws, & security sticker
That's a low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- helps to extend battery life
- mounting bracket
- built-in solar panels
- requires several hours of direct sunlight every day
Feel more secure and relaxed in your home with camera kits, sensors, and smart locks from SimpliSafe. Select items are for members only. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- A handling fee of 10% applies to specific items for non-members.
- Pictured is the SimpliSafe Pro WiFi Video Doorbell for $99.88 ($70 low).
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping charges.
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Satin Nickel
- designed to withstand up to 800 lbs. of force
- includes 3" hardened screws
- Model: U 10827
It's $51 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- plugs into any vehicle’s 12-volt plug or into a 110-volt household outlet
- two removable shelves
- holds and cools up to 18 cans
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$90
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register