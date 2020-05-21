Open Offer in New Tab
Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Earphones
$12 $15
free shipping

Coupon "DHYF30" makes it a low by $18. That's tied with our mention from yesterday as the lowest price we've seen, but beats the total price as shipping is now free (it was $5). Buy Now at DHgate

Tips
  • Apply the code on the checkout page under "use 3rd party coupon".
  • It may take up to 5 weeks for delivery.
Features
  • charging box
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX4 waterproof
  • 2 pairs of eartips
  • Model: TWSEJ04LS
  • Code "DHYF30"
